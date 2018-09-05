California Craft Beer Summit, Festival in Sacramento

The California Craft Beer Summit will be held this week, September 6-7, at the Sacramento Convention Center followed by the Summit Beer Festival on Saturday on Capitol Mall.

The event for the craft beer community will feature more than 170 craft breweries and 500 craft beers, including new and innovative beverages that are changing industry dynamics.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

California Craft Beer and the Economy

Growth – California is home to 950 craft breweries, more than any other state in the nation.

Economic Impact – In 2016 craft beer contributed more than $7.3 billion to the economy of California.

Employment – In 2016 craft breweries in California supported more than 49,000 jobs.

Taxes – In 2016, California craft brewers paid over $1.49 Billion in state and federal excise taxes

The Summit

Sacramento Convention Center

Thursday & Friday, September 6 & 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Summit Beer Festival

Capitol Mall

Saturday, September 8 from 12 to 4 p.m.