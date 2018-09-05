California Craft Beer Summit & Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded by the California Craft Brewers Association in 2015, the California Craft Beer Summit is the premier event for the California and West Coast beer and brewing communities. The Summit brings together all industries related to craft beer, including hospitality, distribution and home brewing, for three days of community building, education and professional development. The culminating event is the largest festival featuring only California craft beer.

More info:

California Craft Beer Summit Beer Festival

Saturday noon-4

Capitol Mall

CaCraftBeerSummit.com