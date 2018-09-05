Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPS’s Pizza & Tap House is dedicated to the memory of Cody Allen Pryor who passed on July 3, 2016. September is Suicide Awareness Month. 20% of all breakfast pizzas sold will be donated to AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention). CAP’s Pizza will be participating in the Out of the Darkness walk on Sept. 29 in memory of Cody. Watch our FB and IG pages for other fundraising events throughout the months of September and October, including Trivia Night and Paint Night.

More info:

Cap's Pizza & Tap House

8760 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento

(916) 399-4217

New location!! 7628 Pacific Avenue, Stockton

(209) 594-0749

CapsPizza.com

Facebook: CapsPizzaAndTapHouse

Instagram: CapsPizzaAndTapHouse