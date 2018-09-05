Four Suspects Rob Sacramento AT&T Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police say four suspected thieves hit an AT&T store just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, one robber suggested he had a gun in his waistband while the rest of the crew left the Fair Oaks Boulevard location with stolen iPhones.

They were captured by surveillance cameras in different hooded sweatshirts, one of them wearing gray gloves.

One employee was on duty Wednesday night who was there during the robbery but wasn't allowed to speak to FOX40.

A similarly hooded group of robbers is suspected in snatch-and-grabs of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at Apple stores around the region.

The Roseville Galleria location was hit on Aug. 14 and 29 with almost $22,000 in coveted technology disappearing in just one of the hauls.

As far as what happened at AT&T in University Village, investigators are looking to the public to help them learn the identities of the four robbers.

They were spotted leaving the area in a getaway car but police are not releasing a description of that car at this time.

If you recognize anyone involved in the cell phone caper, the Sacramento Police Department wants to hear from you. You can reach the department's dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free P3 Tips smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.