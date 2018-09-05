High School Football Player’s Spleen Lacerated during Game

ROCKLIN — It’s every parent’s worst nightmare — their child suffers a serious injury.

While injuries are common in any sport, especially football, but no parent thinks their child will be rushed to the hospital.

Friday night, Whitney High School junior varsity player Noah Lease-Kennedy ended up with a life-threatening injury.

“He was trying to talk and couldn’t. He said, ‘Mom I can’t breathe, I can’t talk. It hurts, something is really wrong, I’m scared,'” Renee Lease, Noah’s mom, told FOX40.

Noah was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding.

“It’s always scary. From the parents, to the student-athletes, to the coaching staff, to the athletic administration,” Whitney High School Athletic Director Jason Feuerbach said. “Any internal injury like that is really, really scary.”

Noah suffered a lacerated spleen after a hit during the game and was losing a lot of blood.

“Apparently your body holds five liters of blood, and he lost a liter and a half in his belly,” Lease said. “It’s been stressful, it’s been hit and miss. We’ve just been watching his numbers and hoping they get stronger and they go up.”

In the first three days, Noah was in bad shape but he has since taken a significant turn for the better. He doesn’t need to have his spleen removed and could be out of the hospital as early as Friday.

Amazing, to get my son out of the bed. You know, you’re going to anticipate the concussions and the torn knees and the ankles and maybe even a (broken) clavicle or something, but this was a little bit rare,” Lease told FOX40.

Noah’s teammates have shown up to the hospital each day to help lift his spirits, and someone at Whitney even set up a GoFundMe campaign that passed its $5,000 goal in just one day.

“The school has just been amazing. The coaches, the team players, and just the support they’ve shown my son,” Lease said. “There is no words for it.”

Noah still has a long road to recovery. His mother tells FOX40 he wants to get back on the field as soon as possible — and she doesn’t want to stand in his way.