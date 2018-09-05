How Women Play an Active Role in Their Partner’s Health

“Behind Every Healthy Man is a Woman.”
Today at 6:50 a.m., Paul and Mae are going to talk with Dr. Daniel Shoskes about the importance of sharing health concerns.
The Cleveland Clinic’s 3rd annual “MENtion ItTM” educational campaign sought to find out how men and women view men’s health, including their overall awareness, their comfort level when discussing taboo topics and the actions they take towards better health. The survey also aimed to address that men often do not mention health issues or take steps to prevent them.
In fact, the survey found that there is a disconnect between the sexes when it comes to annual checkups –
- 83% of women surveyed encourage their spouse/significant other to get their health checked once a year
- 30% of men who don’t think they need to go because they are “healthy”
- Six-in-ten (61%) men have neglected visiting a doctor even when they needed to go
- 56% of men prefer to keep health concerns to themselves and not share them with anyone.
- The survey also found that in some ways men and women are very much alike with as many men and women researching their symptoms online (27% of men and 27% of women) and consulting a doctor when first noticing changes in their health (27% of men and 26% of women).