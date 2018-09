Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Dawn Duster, an advocate for curing Huntington's Disease, learning about the hereditary, degenerative brain disorder.

Early symptoms of HD may affect cognitive ability or mobility and include depression, mood swings, forgetfulness, clumsiness, involuntary twitching and lack of coordination.

Saturday, September 8, 2018

9 a.m. reg. and sign-in | 10 a.m. walk starts

Location: River Walk Park, 651 2nd Street, West Sacramento, CA

To Register: hdsa.org/THWSacramento