Police: Mom Hit by Suspected Drunken Driver Immediately after Buckling Her Kids in Car

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove mom is recovering after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.

Police say the woman was struck just after buckling her young children into her own car on Waterfield Drive.

Two neighbors checked on the woman then found the suspect’s vehicle a few blocks away. Photographs of the car and license plate were given to investigators.

Officers later found 36-year-old Deborah Sant. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

The mother sustained minor injuries in the hit-and-run and the children were not hurt.