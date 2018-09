Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three Eyes is a young upcoming singer/songwriter duo who performs throughout the Central Valley. They specialize in a blend of contemporary, folk rock, and jazz. Their repertoire includes covers, jazz standards, and originals. For booking information, email 3ThreeEyesMusic@Gmail.com or visit their Instagram at @Three_Eyes_Music

Three Eyes Music

(209) 915-6212

Facebook: Three Eyes Music

Twitter: @Three_Eyes_Music