Two Women Groped in Separate Incidents on Modesto Streets

Update: Police say they have located the person seen in a truck that was related to one of the incidents.

MODESTO -- In northeast Modesto, the community is on the lookout for a suspected sexual predator who has been grabbing women then running away.

The Modesto Police Department reports the two separate incidents happened within the last three months.

"This was such a quiet neighborhood when we first moved in and it’s why we moved here for our kids," said resident Amber Straub. "And to think that’s happening it just makes me very sad."

Two women, one on Lincoln Oak Drive back in June and another in August less than a mile away on Merle Avenue, were both approached by a man. The police department reports he then grabbed their breasts.

Investigators say in both cases the attacker ran off.

"It’s horrible," said resident Ruth Weinmenn. "It’s very bad. You know, he should be locked up."

Detectives say one of the suspects was wearing workout clothes while the other was not.

"We don’t have any indication that this is the same individual but we also don’t have any information saying it’s different. It’s just, we find it strange," said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Bear says both victims were only able to give vague details. The only clue police had was a blurry photograph of a red pickup truck from one of the incidents.

On Wednesday, police said they located the person who was seen in the truck. They did not provide any additional information but did say they are still investigating. Bear says the driver is not a suspect at this time, just someone detectives would like to speak to.

Meanwhile, the neighborhood is a little more cautious.

"I’m not going to let my children walk home alone," Straub said. "I won’t be alone and probably won’t go out after dark if I have to walk somewhere."

If you have any information about either of these attacks please contact the police.