SHASTA COUNTY — A fast-moving wildfire has shut down Interstate 5 north of Redding, Caltrans said Wednesday.

The Delta Fire had grown to 500 acres by 4 p.m., officials said. I-5 is closed between Fawndale Road and Mott Road.

Here are some pictures from Roger Lucas, @CaltransD2 Maintenance, on I-5 near Slate Creek Rd/La Moine. NB closure at Fawndale Road, north of Redding. SB closure at Mott Road, north of Dunsmuir. Avoid the area. No current ETO on highway reopening. pic.twitter.com/R8U4M6JreJ — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 5, 2018

Evacuation orders were in effect along both sides of the highway north of Lakehead to the Shasta/Siskiyou County line.