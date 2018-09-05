Woman’s Dog Killed when Father of Her Kids Fires Shotgun at Her

LODI — Police arrested a man after he tried to shoot the mother of his children in a Walmart parking lot in Lodi.

On Monday around 9 p.m., 20-year-old Jordan Murray fired a shotgun at his children’s mother, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The woman’s car was hit and the single shot killed her dog.

Lodi officers tracked down Murray to East Kettleman Lane and Highway 99, where he was taken into custody. His shotgun was later found at his Clements home.

The police department reports Murray was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and several weapons violations.