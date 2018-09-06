Carbon Monoxide Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kidde launched the 'Beat the Beep' campaign to educate California residents about the importance of identifying when a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm needs to be replaced. Kidde is a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, CO alarms and fire extinguishers.

The campaign coincides with the seven-year anniversary of California Senate Bill 183, commonly known as the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, which went into effect statewide on July 1, 2011. The law requires all single-family homes with an attached garage or fossil fuel source to install CO alarms within the home. For more information, visit www.BeatTheBeep.com

More info:

Beat the Beep

1-800-880-6788

BeatTheBeep.com

Facebook: Kidde Fire Safety

Twitter: @KiddeSafety