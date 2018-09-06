Festival in the Park is a family-friendly regional festival on September 8&9 in Pena Adobe Park in Vacaville. The entertainment includes six bands on the main stage and many local performers on the showcase stage. The Kids’ Zone includes bounce houses, crafts, Lego station, rock climbing wall, virtual reality, a silent disco and more. There will be many food, drink and merchant vendors available.
More info:
Festival in the Park
Saturday & Sunday
Pena Adobe Park
Free event!
(707) 448-6424
VacavilleFestival.com