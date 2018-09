Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- From fighting fires to rocking out on stage, a former Sacramento firefighter is now following his passion of music.

Dale Head protected the capital city for nearly a decade and you can soon see him perform with his band. "Dale Head and The MindWinder Orchestra" are bringing their "Swing On The Rocks" show to Folsom next month.

The show is happening on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Center. To learn more about the event and buy tickets visit the Harris Center website.