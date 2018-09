Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Art is taking over the Sacramento region over the next two weekends.

Sac Open Studios will showcase 250 local artists who will be showing their work at different locations across the region.

People can pick up a map of all the participating galleries and take a self-guided tour through Sacramento.

The launch party for Sac Open Spaces is Thursday night from 6 to 9 at Verge Center for the Arts in downtown Sacramento.