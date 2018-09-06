Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Broadway, 21st Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting near 21st Street and Broadway.

The department says a suspect is dead and there is no current threat to the community.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities got a call about an armed person wearing a mask.

Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department says the suspect was armed and ran from police into a residential area when they attempted to make contact.

When the suspect ran, officers monitored him from the patrol vehicle. Officers established a perimeter around the area instead of chasing the suspect.

Sgt. Chandler says SWAT teams were called to the scene to search for the suspect shortly after midnight and they took over the main search for the suspect.

Around 3 a.m., the suspect was located by K9s in the backyard of a home.

When SWAT officers made contact, Sgt. Chandlers says the man posed an "immediate threat" and two officers fired their weapons.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and several streets between Larkin Way and Broadway are blocked off on 21st Street.

The streets are expected to be closed most of the day while the investigation continues.

