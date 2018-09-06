Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spartan, the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand, hosts a free Spartan Strong training session at Distinct Physique Fitness to prepare participants for its upcoming Sacramento Super and Sprint Weekend November 3-4. The two-hour workout will work all the muscles needed to complete one of Spartan’s challenging races, which feature signature obstacles including the barbed wire crawl, Monkey Bars, multiple climbing walls and more.

In a new partnership with Athletic Greens, participants at every Spartan Strong Work Out Tour event, through November will receive a 20-day free supply of superfood supplements, which provide athletes with the vital nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

The Sacramento Super and Sprint Weekend will challenge thousands of competitors to complete an 8 to10-mile, 24-29 obstacle “Spartan Super” and a 3 to 5-mile, 20 obstacle “Spartan Sprint.” The weekend will also feature a Spartan kids race for children four to 13 years old. Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles.

More info:

Spartan Strong Workout Tour

Saturday

8am - 10am

Distinct Physique Fitness

Free event

Spartan.com