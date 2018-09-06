Stephon Clark’s Family Files Wrongful Death, Negligence Claims with City

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Attorney’s Office released a statement Thursday saying Stephon Clark’s family has filed claims with the city.

Filed by the family’s attorneys on Tuesday, the claims aim to seek damages “in excess of $15 million” following Clark’s death in March at the hands of Sacramento police officers.

“The claims seek damages ‘in excess of $15 million’ pursuant to nine separate causes of action that include negligence and wrongful death,” Thursday’s statement read. “Damages sought by plaintiffs include loss of financial support, funeral expenses, attorney fees, and punitive damages.”

