Voter Survey Shows Cox Closing the Gap in Gubernatorial Race Against Newsom

SACRAMENTO — A newly released research poll from Opinion Research on Elections and Public Policy shows Republican John Cox is closing the gap between himself and Democrat Gavin Newsom in the race for California’s next Governor.

Nine-hundred voters participated in the survey between August 29 and September 2.

The results show Newsom at 44 percent, Cox at 39 percent and 17 percent of voters are unsure.

The survey also shows Cox is well outperforming his GOP base – fewer than 25 percent of of California voters – and captures a similar percentage of the Latino voters as Newsom.

The election for Governor of California will be held on November 6. The winner will assume office on January 7, 2019.