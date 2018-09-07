Bay Area Family Charged with Running Human-Trafficking Ring Out of Daycare Center

SACRAMENTO — Four members of a Bay Area family have been charged with human trafficking and other labor related charges.

Friday morning, after a year-long investigation, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the charges against Joshua, 42; Noel, 40; Gerlen, 38; and Carlina Gamos, 67.

Authorities say the four defendants committed these crimes while running an adult residential and child care company under the name Rainbow Bright.

They are charged with a total of 59 criminal counts including rape.

In a press release, Becerra said the defendants “targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom were new to the United States, for labor exploitation. ”

Official say hundreds of employees were affected and the abuse may have gone on for more than ten years.

The complaint says Rainbow Bright employees were forced to work nearly 24-hour days, sleep on floor and in garages. They were also locked outside in the rain when the owners were not present.

The company’s executives “deterred the employees from leaving” by threatening to turn them over to U.S. immigration officials and confiscating their passports.

Authorities seized 14 illegal assault weapons including three “ghost gun” rifles without serial numbers.

“No worker in the United States should live in fear or be subjected to violence, abuse or exploitation at the hands of their employer,” said Attorney General Becerra. “The charges against the Gamos family members are despicable. We must not turn a blind eye to abusive labor practices. Report it, and we will investigate and prosecute.”