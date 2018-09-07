Community and Activists Gather for Vigil Near Where Darell Richards Died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A 19-year-old -- masked and armed with a pellet gun – was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers. Friday, the community prepared a vigil in Darell Richards’ honor.

The shooting happened on 21st Street and Second Avenue.

Tonight, the community gathered to remember Darell Richards near where he was shot and killed by officers.

He’s been described as a loving person.

He was arrested a few months ago for assault but photos show a different side of Darell Richards; a smiling 19-year-old.

He was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers Wednesday night.

"He’s walking around carrying a gun and pointing it at people he just pointed at me and two other coworkers," said a 911 caller.

In 911 calls released by the Sacramento Police Department - you can hear fear and concern from people in the area ...who saw Richards, masked and armed with a pellet gun.

Sac PD says Richards pointed that gun at officers - before those officers fired at him.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) organized a vigil to honor Richards’ life and to help loved ones grieve.

"The mom is devastated; he has an ex-girlfriend that’s devastated. The girlfriend’s family is devastated. He had a lot of people that cared about him," said Tanya Faison with BLM Sacramento.

Court documents show this summer, Richards was arrested on two felonies for assaulting a minor with a wooden club.

The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office says he was released on bail in late July.

Documents show - his attorneys claimed he had a mental health disorder.

Still - activists say he should have had his day in court - instead of being killed.

"There’s times where you see law enforcement detain somebody who just shot up a church or a movie theater and they’re detained without a scratch and here we have an 18, 19-year-old boy who they had to kill," stated Faison.

The two Sacramento police officers involved are 11 and 17-year veterans of the department.

They are on paid administrative leave.

The department is required to release all video and audio of the incident within 30 days.