Elk Grove High School Auto Show

Martina got to spend her Friday morning at her old high school! The Elk Grove High School auto shop program an auto show with the Sacramento Area Mustang Club.

The Sacramento Area Mustang Club brings at least 40 Ford Mustangs each month to the Elk Grove High School Auto shop Program to help promote and raise awareness about the school’s Career Technical Program. Cars range from 1964 (its first year) to 2018. The school’s Auto program is one of over 70 offered in the Elk Grove Unified School District.