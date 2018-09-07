Homicide Investigation Underway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Around 5:10 p.m. Friday evening, Stockton police received a report of a shooting near the Paul E. Weston park. The 22-year-old victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

SPD News: Homicide Investigation #StocktonCrimeStoppers A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Ishi Goto St. No suspect info or a motive. Detectives do believe this was not a random act. PIO is onscene. pic.twitter.com/AxOUvz66YA — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) September 8, 2018

According to the Stockton Police Department, there are currently no suspects nor a motive to the shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Ishi Goto Street but they “believe this was not a random act.”

The Stockton police is encouraging people with information to call the police department (209) 937-8377, investigations (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers may also offer a cash reward.

