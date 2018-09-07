Police Investigating ‘Possible Homicide’ in Roseville Neighborhood

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is investigating a “possible homicide” on Saint Annes Place near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Authorities say the primary suspect is a 42-year-old man. He is suspected of killing his 72-year-old father.

The wife of the victim is in surgery at a local hospital due to injuries caused by the suspect.

The suspect is in custody and police say no other suspects are outstanding.

Police will be investigating for several hours and ask commuters avoid Saint Annes Place and Firestone Court.

