Sinbad Returns to TV on New FOX Show

Inspired by the comedy of Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Insecure,” “The Carmichael Show”), "Rel" stars Howery as a recently divorced husband and father who makes a fresh start on the West Side of Chicago, with the help of his best friend and unfiltered sounding board, Brittany (Jess “Hilarious” Moore, “Wild ’N Out”); his overly encouraging younger brother, Nat (Jordan L. Jones, “NCIS: Los Angeles”); and his prideful dad (Sinbad, “A Different World,” “Jingle All The Way”). The all-new “Pilot” episode of "Rel" airs Sunday, Sept. 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/5:00-5:30 PM PT/LIVE to all time zones) on FOX.