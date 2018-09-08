Community Holds Vigil for Killed Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- No matter the circumstances, 19-year-old Darell Richards will not spend another night with those he loved in life.

That was the reason so many gathered to remember the young man killed by Sacramento police early Thursday morning while running through a Land Park neighborhood.

Callers to 911 had reported seeing a masked man with a gun.

That's also what police say they saw once on scene.

Relatives who asked not to be questioned on camera Friday say Richards often wore a medical mask to help with allergy and breathing issues.

They also say the gun he had was a pellet gun and that the loving, big brother and devoted son was just trying to get home after leaving his grandfather's house.

As traditional Hmong prayers were offered and Black Lives Matter members called for justice, Pastor Lee Simmons said in the face of another killing something has to change with police action in Sacramento.

"This is tragic - a 19-year-old shot, killed by those that are there to protect, those that are there to and trained to de-escalate. We want more. We want a community that folks lives are not taken in an encounter with law enforcement, but lives are saved," said Simmons who leads believers at the South Sacramento Christian Center.

FOX40 asked Sacramento police about options for less lethal force in this case.

K-9s were used, but did not find Richards during the search - SWAT members did.

They say they were confronted with a weapon being pointed at them and also had to think of protecting the surrounding community.

"When our officers began to search for the suspect the other night, they knew he was armed at that point and when you have someone that is armed you cannot use a less lethal option," said officer Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department.

The entire incident that ended with Richards' death lasted about three hours.

Several officers' body-worn cameras were rolling during that time.

The police department is already in the process of redacting some of that video so that the Richards family can view it and it can be made public within 30 days, as required by city policy.