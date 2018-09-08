Congressional Candidate Josh Harder Says his Opponent, Incumbent Jeff Denham, is ‘Vulnerable’ Ahead of Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The way Democrats figure it, eight house seats in California could be flipped to their party. The so-called blue wave could start here. And so, former President Obama started his endorsement tour in Southern California on Saturday.

“You’ve got candidates here who, regardless of party affiliation, you can say that person is going to fight for me. That person is honest,” said Josh Harder.

San Joaquin congressional Candidate Josh Harder was one of the democrats on stage sharing the spotlight with and getting a little advice from the former president.

“What he said was, make it personal. He said make sure that everyone understands what’s at stake in this election. I think his real push here is voter participation,” stated Harder.

Turn-out does figure to favor Harder in his campaign against incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham. The district in contention between the two, in Modesto Turlock Tracy and Oakdale, and has more registered Democrats than Republicans.

None-the-less, Republican Denham has carried the district three times.

And at this point, at $3.5 million, his fundraising has outstripped Harder’s by a million bucks.

But as he drove back to Stanislaus County from the Rally today, Harder said he thinks Denham is vulnerable.

“If we want to make a change in California, if we want to make a change to what we are seeing in Washington if we want to fight for universal health care, if we want to fight for real immigration reform, the path for that goes through California,” said Harder.

Meanwhile, Congressman Denham is making his case to the Valleys farm communities by touting tax cuts and water rights.