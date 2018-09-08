Inmate Escapes from Minimum-Security Facility in Tracy

TRACY — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Tracy.

Brandon Valentin, 20, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the Deuel Vocational Institution dormitory.

Valentin is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 159 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was transported to the facility from Los Angeles on June 4 for a three-year sentence for unlawful sex with a victim under 18-years of age and first-degree burglary.

If seen, call 911.