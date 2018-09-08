Local Fire Departments Search for Passionate Prospects at Career Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Being a firefighter is obviously a difficult job so, fire departments are calling for people with special qualities.

Saturday, some of those interested in answering that call—got a taste of what their futures may be like.

Breaking down doors, harnessing ladders and learning to save lives: all skills you’d need to be a firefighter.

All of these hotshot hopefuls got their first test of what it would be like. And they learned it’s not easy.

“Doing this on the daily, and then out in all the gear when it’s hot. And on top of that you’ve got the emotional aspect,” said UC Davis student Jade Petaishiski.

Yvonne De La Pena, the executive director of the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee said, “firefighting professions are highly competitive. The fire departments are looking for the best and the brightest.”

Abirritated CFFJAC, the committee is an organization that reaches out to young people—some even at the high school level—and connects them with resources and training to become firefighters.

“It definitely is a calling for individuals who are community minded, who want to serve their communities. And it takes some effort to get hired,” said Pena.

Nearly 400 candidates went to the group’s career expo for physical tests, and opportunities to network with pros like 19-year Consumnes fire vet, Julie Rider.

“Recruitment fairs like this gives young men and women the opportunity to see what is out there and explore those options,” said Rider

Rider says this job isn’t for everyone.

It’s obviously difficult. But more than that, she says it requires a certain passion for helping others.

A passion every department is looking for.

“You have that adrenaline rush of not knowing what call you’re gonna get every day, and how,” said Rider. “But just helping people in general, I’ve always loved that.”

If you’re interested in a career in the fire service, click here to connect with people from the apprenticeship program.