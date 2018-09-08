More Than 30 Citations Issued during Stockton Sideshow

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department stopped 47 vehicles participating in a sideshow near 10000 Trinity Parkway.

Between 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Friday night, Stockton Police Strategic Community Officers issued 35 citations, towed four vehicles, conducted 25 car inspections and made four referrals to the State for car modifications.

Back in January 2018, the Stockton Police Department along with other San Joaquin County agencies created a special task force to crack down of illegal sideshows in the area.

Police say they’ve had to deal with a huge surge of illegal sideshows.