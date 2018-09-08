Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide near Northgate and Del Paso Boulevards

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide near Northgate and Del Paso boulevards.

Around 10:08 p.m. Friday police were called for a man who had been shot on the bridge between downtown and Northgate Boulevard.

Once they arrived on scene they found the man with gunshot wound injuries on the bike trail bridge above the American River.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police have no motive or suspect information for this homicide.

If you have any information, call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.