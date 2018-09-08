Snell Fire Burns Through Napa County Community

NAPA COUNTY — The Snell Fire is currently burning through the Berryessa Estates community in Napa County at a “moderate rate of speed,” according to Cal Fire.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cal Fire responded to the vegetation fire that has since grown to 1700 acres.

Cal fire has not reported any damaged structures or injuries as of yet; the cause is under investigation.

The fire was 10 percent contained at last report.

Current Evacuation Details

Evacuations orders are in effect for the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road from Pope Creek to the Lake/Napa County line as well as Snell Valley Road and all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates.

An evacuation center can be located at Pope Valley Farm Center, 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley, Ca.

#SnellFire [update] at Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd, 7 miles SE of Middletown (Napa County) is now 1,700 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/8gmIVgathL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2018

