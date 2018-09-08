Tiny Homes to be Built in Vacaville to Help the Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A new tiny home project in Solano County for the homeless is only months away from becoming a reality.

The county board of supervisors approved putting five tiny Tuff Shed homes on county owned land in Vacaville.

They say the purpose is to get people who are homeless back on their feet.

One county supervisor says the site will include an on-site host and several donated services.

They say participating residents approved for housing will not only get a roof over their heads - but treatment to help them get back on their feet.

“Folks on the street are not there because of their own fault,” said Skip Thomson, Solano County supervisor. “They lost their homes, they’re living in their cars.”

When it comes to the homeless population in solano county, Thomson wanted to lend a helping hand.

“[We] wanted to put a small project like what they’re doing in Marysville in Vacaville,” Thomson stated.

That project - a tiny house community - on Brown Street.

“After research and planning, I was able to get my pilot project on the agenda,” said Thomson.

And last week - the county board of supervisors approved the project - placing five Tuff Shed tiny homes on county owned land.

Each housing two adults each.

“I’d like to see something done with property, but [I’m] worried about property values,” expressed Scott McNeill who lives across from the tiny home site.

McNeill, who has lived on Brown Street for a decade, says despite a few concerns, he’s on board with the county’s efforts.

“I hate to see them on the street, so anything to do to help them out,” McNeill said.

While Thomson says this is just one small step - he’s hopeful they'll be more tiny homes popping up.

“We can show that the community is behind this effort,” Thomson said.

Thomson says the public still has the option to reach out with any comments for or against the project.

He’s expecting the houses to be up before the end of the year.