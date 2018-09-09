LIVE BLOG: Multiple Counties Threatened by Flames as Firefighters Battle Delta and Hirz Fires

SHASTA COUNTY — The Hirz and Delta fires threaten Shasta County as they reach a combined total of over 80,000 acres.

Though the Hirz Fire is currently 95 percent contained at 46,150 acres, the Delta Fire still blazes on with only 5 percent containment.

At 40,903 acres, the Delta Fire continues to threaten Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity counties, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service.

For up-to-date evacuation information, please go to the following links:

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir.

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road.

Evacuation Shelters: An evacuation shelter is located at Mercy Oaks, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive in Redding. A second evacuation shelter is located at the National Guard Armory, 618 Everitt Memorial Hwy in Mount Shasta.

Small Animal Shelter: The Siskiyou Humane Society is housing dogs and cats for evacuees using the evacuation shelter. The humane society is at 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd (530-926-4052). Evacuees can bring their pets and visit and feed them during the shelter hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evacuees are responsible for taking care of their own animals every day.