Protesters Gather in Oak Park, Fueled by Outrage Over Recent Officer-Involved Shooting

OAK PARK -- More than three dozen people came out to Oak Park Sunday with signs in hand, demanding justice after the most recent police-involved shootings.

A crowd of protesters gathered in front of McClatchy Park, including family members of Darell Richards, the 19-year-old killed Thursday at the hands of police.

"I am here because of my nephew that got killed by the officers," said Richards' aunt, Donna Morris. "They had no reason to kill my nephew and I am very upset behind it."

The march was put on by the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter. The group protested the recent police shootings of Richards and Stephon Clark, as well as the in-custody death of Brandon Smith.

"We already planned in advance to have 'Justice for Sacramento' marches because quite a few people have been killed by law enforcement in Sacramento in the last couple of months," said Black Lives Matter founder Tanya Faison.

The protest comes just days after Richards was killed in a Curtis Park neighborhood. Police say he had a weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

"Darell Richards was killed by (Sacramento) PD," Faison said. "He lived in this area. He wasn’t far from this area when he was killed."

Now they're waiting for justice as they march in solidarity for the same cause.

"The officers are supposed to help us but they running around here killing us," Morris said.

The videos of the incidents surrounding Richards' shooting death are expected to be released by police within the next 30 days.

People in Oak Park Sunday say they would continue protesting at the next city council meeting.