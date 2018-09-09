Two Men Killed in Shooting Outside Lodi Convenience Store

LODI — Two men were shot and killed outside of a Lodi convenience store early Sunday morning.

While police analyzed surveillance footage and looked for possible suspects, neighbors worried about the violence happening so close to home. But the sound of gunfire is nothing new for neighbor Juan Garcia.

“It’s not surprising anymore, which is sad,” Garcia told FOX40.

However, it’s never been this close to his Lodi home.

“We came outside, me and my wife, and we actually saw them giving CPR to one of the victims,” Garcia said.

Two men were shot and killed in a parking lot in the area of South Cherokee Lane near East Lodi Avenue around 2 a.m.

“That was scary to see, especially so close to home,” Garcia said.

Police say a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were involved in some sort of argument with at least one other person.

Both men were then shot and killed.

Two men were shot and killed outside of this Lodi convenience store at the intersection of Cherokee and Lodi Ave early this morning. This marks 8 homicides in the city so far this year, a major increase from the 1 homicide all last year @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/7kyG11yXeG — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) September 9, 2018

“From the initial scene we can tell that they were not shooting at each other,” said Lodi Police Officer William Hinton. “They weren’t involved in anything with each other. But that motive is still not known.”

Police are looking at surveillance footage from nearby businesses but have not yet released any suspect descriptions.

This marks the eighth homicide of the year. That is up from just one homicide all of last year and five the year before.

“We’ve lived here about seven or eight years and it has been getting worse,” Garcia said. “It wasn’t always like this in this area.”

But police say they’re doing everything in their power to keep neighbors safe.

“So it is a little high but I think this is still a safe community and we’re still doing everything we can to keep it that way,” Hinton told FOX40.

Police are still investigating possible motives. If you know anything about what happened you’re asked to call the Lodi Police Department.