Veterans Become Sports Officials Through Mike Pereira’s Foundation

SACRAMENTO -- Mike Pereira has spent decades involved in officiating, either on the field or in the studio as part of the NFL on Fox as their rules analyst.

But his days are also filled screening applications for his latest passion, Battlefields to Ballfields.

"This is the last great thing I'm doing with my life," Pereira said. "I feel like through all the good fortune I've had, I'm now beginning to be able to give back a little bit in this foundation."

With the average age of an amateur official now at a staggering 54, coupled with a declining officiating population, Pereira found himself pondering the question of how to fix the problem nationwide.

"Veterans and then I started thinking about the traits courage, confidence, discipline, mission, teamwork. I thought, 'Man, that's everything I looked for in officials,'" Pereira said.

"It just seems like a close network of family, kind of very similar to the military," said veteran Eugene Dehoney. "So I could see why he wanted to do something like that because I don't feel out of place."

Dehoney spent four years straight out of high school in the Marines. He was deployed for a tour of duty in Southeast Asia.

He returned home determined to go back to school and become an attorney.

"It's hard to dial back," Dehoney said. "You're ready to go at all times. It takes time, it's a big adjustment period."

"This is not a three-day retreat. This is something these guys can do for 15 or 20 years and make some extra money on it and serve again," Pereira said. "If you talk to these veterans, what do they miss? They miss their fellow guys they were fighting with and they miss serving. That's what they really miss, serving. And so it gives them a chance again to be part of a team and serve."

Pereira's organization serves the veterans by paying for their training, uniforms and equipment for three years.

"It's helping employ veterans and also it's helping to give back to the community. And it's also filling a shortage that officials have," Dehoney said.

"If they stay with it for three years I've probably got them hooked and that's why we give them a three-year scholarship," Pereira said. "Hopefully, one day I'll have to buy a ticket to go watch one of my vets work."