Wanted Folsom Man Arrested in Idaho for Sex Crimes Against Child

FOLSOM — Police say a Folsom man was arrested in Rexburg, Idaho last week on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Folsom Police Sgt. Andrew Bates reports 20-year-old Caleb Cameron Fife was wanted in California on eight charges related to the crimes committed in Folsom. Bates did not include a timeline of the crimes.

One victim has been identified and investigators do not believe there are any other victims. Bates says Fife did not know the victim from a church or coaching organization.

Fife will be extradited to Sacramento and is being held in an Idaho jail, according to Bates.