Woman Killed, Child Injured in Fiery Crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO — A woman was killed and a child was injured Saturday in Vallejo when the car they were in struck a tree and burst into flames.

The Vallejo Police Department reports around 11:20 p.m. officers were called to the scene of the deadly crash on Sonoma Boulevard just north of Ryder Street.

According to investigators, the woman was speeding north on Sonoma Boulevard when her Nissan Sentra went off the road. It hit a tree, trapping the woman as her car caught fire.

A passerby was able to pull the small child out of the car. The child sustained minor lacerations and burns in the crash and was hospitalized, according to the police department.

Child Protective Services was called in when police could not identify the child or any family members. The woman’s identity has also not been reported.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.