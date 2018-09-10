2 Human West Nile Deaths Confirmed in California; 1 in Yuba County

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Public Health confirmed two fatal cases of the West Nile virus in humans on Monday.

The victims were in Yuba and Glenn counties.

Health officials say there have been at least 56 human cases of West Nile in 21 California counties in 2018, and 422 dead birds have tested positive for the virus.

“We are still in a peak period of West Nile virus transmission in the state so we urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” public health director Dr. Karen Smith wrote in a news release. More than 1,600 mosquito samples have been found to carry the virus.

People older than 60 and those with diabetes or hypertension are more likely to get sick with West Nile, doctors said.

Health officials say people should use insect repellant, avoid mosquitoes — particularly at dawn and dusk — and drain any standing water on their property.