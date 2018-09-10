4 Injured after Bus Crashes into Building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say four people were injured after a bus crossed the center divider and crashed Monday into a tree and building in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department says four people were injured when the bus traveling on Lombard Street crashed into a dry cleaning business.

Police Dept. Lt. Amy Hurwitz says the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured passengers.

Officials say a city inspector will evaluate the damage to the building.

Transportation officials are advising people to avoid the area of Lombard Street between Scott and Pierce Streets.