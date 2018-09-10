Fans Cheer on Raiders at Bittersweet Season Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND -- Could it be the first for the last time?

It may have been the first kickoff, first cheers and first sneers of a brand new NFL season for the very last time in Oakland.

"I’d rather have them stay, obviously. But they’re not calling and asking me, so," said Stockton resident Andy Coronado.

Oakland fans are legendary for their loyalty. So they partied even as the City of Oakland authorized a lawsuit against the departing team and even as the team pulled out of a deal that might have kept them there for years while their new stadium was being built in Las Vegas.

In the lot outside the Oakland Colosseum on Monday, fans continued to celebrate their team.

"I wish Sacramento would have did something. I wish Sacramento would have given the Raiders a home," said Martin Aguirre, from Sacramento. "Anywhere in California. I’m still a Raider fan."

Of course, there were fans present who have been through this before when the Raiders relocated to Los Angeles. They knew it was coming again as the Raiders announced Jan. 19, 2017 they’d be leaving their famously fraught relationship with the City of Oakland.

Fans were also distraught over Khalil Mack's departure. The burgeoning superstar went to Chicago in a last-minute trade and started the season there in a dominating fashion.