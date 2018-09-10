Hottest New Mobile Devices

Ting (http://www.ting.com) offers mobile that makes sense. Ting has no contracts, no overage penalties and no hidden fees. Minutes, megabytes and messages are each billed separately and customers only pay for the usage levels they actually hit. Businesses and families can have unlimited devices on one account and share usage for even greater savings. Active devices on an account cost just $6 per month. Built on customer service, Ting offers a clear, usable website and smart, accessible people that are empowered to solve problems.
