North Carolina Braces for Hurricane Florence

North Carolina’s governor says the consistency of the Hurricane Florence’s forecast track toward the Carolinas has helped the state understand the threat early on and given it time to get ready.

Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that the North Carolina is in the “bull’s-eye” of the rapidly strengthening storm.

Cooper said he asked President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration so that resources will be ready when the storm arrives. Cooper already issued a state of emergency late last week.

The governor said residents should prepare for ocean surge, strong winds, and inland flooding. Thousands of law enforcement officers, National Guard troops, and government workers are focusing on storm preparations.

State emergency management officials already are considering whether to recommend counties evacuate some homes along the Tar, Lumber and Neuse rivers. High waters from the rivers impacted homes and businesses after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.