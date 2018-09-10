STOCKTON -- Clergy members, college professors and community organizers gathered outside of Stockton’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Monday morning to call for an end to deportations and ICE, in light of families being separated in the Southeast Asian community.
Southeast Asian Community Members Rally Against ICE in Stockton
