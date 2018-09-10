Stop Stigma Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that over 300,000 people in Sacramento county are living with mental illness? In fact, one in five adults will experience a diagnosable mental illness during their lifetime. The "Mental Illness: It’s not always what you think" project works to reduce stigma, promote mental health and inspire hope for those living with mental illness in Sacramento County. Patrick Ma, a member of the project's Stop Stigma Speakers Bureau shares his personal experience for World Suicide Prevention Day.

More info:

'Mental Illness: It's Not Always What You Think' Project

Call 2-1-1 to learn more about local mental health resources

Deaf or hard of hearing call 7-1-1 to connect to 2-1-1.

StopStigmaSacramento.org

Facebook: StopStigmaSacramento

Twitter: @StopStigmaSac