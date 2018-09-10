Stop Stigma Sacramento

Did you know that over 300,000 people in Sacramento county are living with mental illness? In fact, one in five adults will experience a diagnosable mental illness during their lifetime. The "Mental Illness: It’s not always what you think" project works to reduce stigma, promote mental health and inspire hope for those living with mental illness in Sacramento County. Patrick Ma, a member of the project's Stop Stigma Speakers Bureau shares his personal experience for World Suicide Prevention Day.
'Mental Illness: It's Not Always What You Think' Project
Call 2-1-1 to learn more about local mental health resources
Deaf or hard of hearing call 7-1-1 to connect to 2-1-1.
StopStigmaSacramento.org
Facebook: StopStigmaSacramento
Twitter: @StopStigmaSac