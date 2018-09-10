‘Suspicious’ House Fire Extinguished in North Highlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning near Bismarck Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started around 3 a.m. Investigators say the two heard a "crackling" sound outside but weren't alerted to the fire until a passerby saw flames.

The fire spread from outside into the attic, firefighters said.

A Metro Fire station sits just down Elkhorn Boulevard from the home, so firefighters were able to respond quickly.

Investigators have deemed the fire suspicious but it was not immediately known how the fire started.

No one was injured.