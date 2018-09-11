California Emergency Crews Gear Up for Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- As the east coast prepares for Hurricane Florence teams from Sacramento are preparing to head right into the areas that will likely be affected.

Donna Hovater’s daughter, Kortney, is in the Navy. On Tuesday, she was on a ship in the Atlantic off the coast of southern Virginia.

Hovater says the town where Kortney is stationed has been evacuated for Hurricane Florence but Kortney cannot leave her post until Wednesday. She’ll drive a few hours away from the storm but in the meantime, she’s getting some motherly advice.

"I just told her, 'It’s not a joke. You need to go to the store. You need to go to the store now,'" Hovater said.

While thousands will be evacuating, teams from around the country, including an urban search and rescue crew from Sacramento, will be heading right into the storm.

"What they’re really trained for is to go in flooded waters and locate victims and stranded people, move them to dry land," said Keith Wade with Sacramento City Fire Department.

Wade says California Task Force 7 is ready. The swift water rescue team is made up of 16 people, 13 of whom are from Sacramento Fire.

They train year-round for emergencies like Hurricane Florence. Wade says those tasked with people’s safety are well trained and prepared.

California Task Force 7 also responded to Harvey last year. That experience will help them for this storm.

As for Hovater, she says even though she's worried, she's still incredibly proud of her daughter for her service.