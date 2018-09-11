Child Shot in South Sacramento Near Power Inn Road

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A young child was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night in what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department believes may have been a drive-by shooting.

The child, who could be as young as 3 years old, was hit by gunfire on Della Circle near Power Inn Road.

According to the sheriff’s department, the child has been hospitalized but the condition of the child is unknown.

BREAKING: A violent night in Sacramento County continues with a child shot on Della Circle… possibly 3 years old. No arrests yet. No condition available for the child. @sacsheriff investigating. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/JvA0ZhP8S4 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 12, 2018

While the child did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting, deputies do not know what the motive behind the shooting was.

Neighbor Patricia McGee said she heard the sound of squealing tires in the area before someone approached her about the shooting.

“She said, ‘Did anybody come to your door?'” McGee recalled. “I said, ‘No. Well, what happened?’ She said, ‘A little girl got shot.'”

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been reported.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates during this developing investigation.